Sam’s Crispy Chicken and Umami Burger debut new menus

By Kamala Kirk

Recently, Sam’s Crispy Chicken and Umami Burger from C3 launched new food and beverage menus that feature a combination of old favorites and new creative items. C3 is a cutting-edge food and beverage platform that capitalizes on ghost kitchens, mobile delivery and food halls.

Industry veteran Jason Jeffords also joined the C3 team as beverage director and one of his first projects was the creation of a new drink menu at Umami Burger, which includes a variety of innovative milkshakes with elaborate and fun add-on toppings to accompany the savory menu items. Alcohol can also be added to milkshakes for an adult-friendly drink. Milkshake flavors include Banana Matcha, Piña Colada, Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Rocky Road.

The “Newmami” menu returns to the roots it was founded on in 2009 and brings back classics from the original Umami Burger selection with updated buns and patty recipes, Impossible “meat” options, sides, appetizers and desserts. It also introduces new creative items and combination boxes with signature items such as the Truffle Burger, Pastrami Burger, Sunnyside Burger with bacon strips and fried egg, and more.

Sam’s Crispy Chicken’s new menu includes new appetizers, salads, sides, combo boxes, assorted fried chicken sandwiches and Tender Dogs – the ghost kitchen concept’s take on a fried chicken hot dog. Signature menu items range from the Mac Melt and Nashville Hot to the Spicy Southern Bird Dog, which features chicken tenders, Sam’s spice, cheese sauce, parmesan, bacon, blue cheese dressing, buffalo sauce and parsley.

In addition to Umami Burger’s brick and mortar location in Santa Monica, both food concepts are available via delivery throughout Los Angeles.

umamiburger.com and samscrispychicken.com