YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles offering free tests at 12 locations

By Kamala Kirk

Due to the sudden surge of the Omicron variant, YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is now offering free COVID-19 testing at 12 Y-LA branches throughout Metro LA.

Appointments are not necessary and PRC tests will be administered with results available in 24 to 48 hours. The Y-LA has served the community throughout the pandemic and urges residents to take advantage of the free testing available at their locations. For the complete list of locations and testing times, visit the YMCA website.

The Y-LA is committed to rebuilding communities by providing equitable programs and services to empower all Angelenos. The Y-LA is focused on fighting food insecurity, providing equity in education, making sure every child has the opportunity to experience the joy of sports, ensuring kids and teens have a safe place to grow, learn and live a healthy lifestyle.

The Y-LA’s health and wellness initiatives offer medical and mental health resources to ensure everyone has access to basic health needs. During the pandemic, the Y-LA provided millions of meals, hundreds of thousands of hours of free child care, arranged critical blood drives, provided showers for the homeless, flu and COVID-19 vaccines, as well as medical and mental health assistance.

COVID-19 testing locations on the Westside include Culver City and Westchester with testing times as follows:

Culver-Palms Family YMCA

4500 Sepulveda Boulevard,

Culver City (rear parking lot)

Monday through Friday

8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to noon

Westchester Family YMCA

8015 S Sepulveda Boulevard,

Westchester

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday

and Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. to noon

YMCA-LA

ymcala.org