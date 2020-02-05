Les Petits Chanteurs de France make a pit stop at St. Mark Church on world tour

Smooth harmonies, heavenly voices and a jubilant mood.

These are a few ways to describe the music of Les Petits Chanteurs de France, an eclectic all-boys choir based out of Paris, which performs at St. Mark Church on Sunday (Feb. 9). The group, composed of young French singers aged seven to 20 years old with the unique ability to sing angelic tunes in harmony, will be featured at the Catholic church’s three morning masses at 9 a.m.,10:30 a.m. and the Spanish mass at noon — all leading up to the Chanteurs’ 2:30 p.m. concert.



Directed by choirmaster Veronique Thomassin, the group is known for its rigorous recruitment process and its singers’ ability to belt out Latin classics like “Ave Maria” and “Gloria” by Vivaldi as well as perform pop, folk and Broadways songs in French and English. Sunday’s concert will be a mix of modern and classical music.



Since 2013, Les Petits Chanteurs have been touring all over the world, doing concerts everywhere from Taiwan to Russia. St. Mark pastor Father Albert van der Woerd decided to bring the group to his Venice parish after hearing them perform last year.



“They are very good. I was very impressed,” he said.

The group will continue their tour of the United States through Feb. 23, but their Venice stop is not to be missed.

— Sofia Alfaro

Les Petits Chanteurs de France perform at 2:30pm on Sunday, Feb. 9, at St. Mark Church, 940 Coeur D Alene Ave, Venice.

Call (310) 821-5058 or visit st-mark.net or lespetitschateursdefrance.fr.