Motor Avenue Farmers Market hosts Halloween and Día de los Muertos activities

By Kamala Kirk

On October 31, the Motor Avenue Farmers Market featured an array of family-friendly activities in celebration of Halloween and Día de los Muertos. In addition to pumpkin decorating, a Howl-O-Ween dog costume contest was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with prizes and goodie bags. There was also a community altar display in honor of Día de los Muertos to honor loved ones who have passed.

The Motor Avenue Farmers Market is held every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the intersection of Motor Avenue and National Boulevard and enhances the farm-to-table connection and availability of fresh local produce to residents in Beverlywood, Cheviot Hills, Culver City, Palms and surrounding communities.

Motor Avenue Farmers Market

10418 National Blvd., Los Angeles

Sundays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

motoravenuefarmersmarket.com