These camps and programs on the Westside offer plenty of activities for kids and teens

By Kamala Kirk

From coding to cheerleading, we’ve rounded up local camps and programs that cover a wide range of interests to keep kids and teens entertained in the spring and summer.

Cheer Mania

Taught by professional cheerleaders, Cheer Mania participants will learn jumps, cheers, dance and intro to stunting. Cheer Mania was founded by Michelle Boehle, a former Los Angeles Lakers Girl and UCLA cheerleader. Each day will begin with fun arts and crafts, followed by stretching, cheer and dance instruction, teamwork activities, outdoor lunch at the park, and afternoon freeze dance. On the last day, campers will perform a cheer/dance routine, learn how to make pom poms, create banners, work on teamwork – and maybe even take home the spirit stick! Designed for ages 4 to 12.

cheermania.com

Coastal Kids LA

This roaming adventure camp offers drop off and pick up at various locations in Santa Monica. For their field trips, they meet at Memorial Park. All other meet-up locations are local to Santa Monica. At Coastal Kids, children are guided as they explore all the wonders of nature. The child-inspired emergent curriculum is based upon the children’s interests and what the environment provides. Their popular summer camp is spent mainly on the beach in Santa Monica and the average age of participants is 4 to 8 years old, although they will consider younger/older children for camp.

coastalkidsla.com

CodeREV Kids

Both in-person and online camps are available for budding programmers, video game developers, virtual reality designers, app developers, robotics engineers, 3D animators, and all technology fans. CodeREV Kids Tech Camps are the ultimate camp experience in education and fun. Whether learning to write code, 3D model and animate, develop the next great app or game, mod in Minecraft or publish the next great Roblox game, kids and their friends will love sharing in the confidence-boosting experience of creating with technology as they explore and develop their multimedia STEM skills in the virtual camp format. The live, online camps are highly engaging and include live video, audio, chat, screen share, white board, remote screen control and other integrations that combine to create a seamless experience for campers to learn and socialize with others in a positive, guided environment.

coderevkids.com

Culver-Palms Family YMCA

The YMCA’s free Summer Enrichment Day Camps are being offered free-of-charge to families who are income-eligible residents of the City of Los Angeles. The camps are provided to the community in partnership between the YMCA and the City of LA. They provide children with the academic support and learning recovery that they need to position them for success in the upcoming school year, and are a combination of learning and fun. Children will spend the first half of the day taking part in academic enrichment and the second half of the day engaged in traditional day camp activities. Arts and crafts, sports and games, recreation, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, service-learning, 21st century skills, academic prep and more await!

ymclala.org/locations/culver-palms-

family-ymca

Culver City Volleyball Club

Since 2002, Culver City Volleyball Club has provided the finest possible volleyball experiences to every athlete that is involved in their program – as a player, person and student/athlete. They stress development of fundamental skills as a player, learning to work together as a team, and personal habits that lead to success in any walk of life. All of the Culver coaches have had years of volleyball experience by playing either at the college level and/or sand or grass.

culvercityvbclub.com

Got Game Sports

This premier Los Angeles summer camp destination for kids ages 4 to 14 provides a day camp experience unlike any other by allowing each camper to personally customize their day based on their interests. Whether your camper is a first-timer or been with them for years, each day brings something new and exciting, and each relationship is built with care. Summer camp is their most popular camp season with non-stop fun at multiple locations. They are also offering a virtual summer camp that is similar to a traditional day camp program, but through the wonders of technology, campers have the ability to customize each day from a vide variety of activities. Campers receive personalize attention, collaborate and interact with peers, and make new friends!

gotgamecamp.com

PlanetBravo Techno-tainment Camp

Their award-winning summer camp has always been about giving kids a fun, confidence-boosting experience where they can explore and develop new multimedia skills with their friends. Whether it’s learning to code, making movies, modding Minecraft or building robots, kids are using their summers to do incredible things with technology at camp. Both in-person and virtual camp options are available.

planetbravo.com

Rolling Robots

Give kids the opportunity to discover their inner scientist and get super excited about creating something of their own at Rolling Robots, which ignites the imagination of kids everywhere and opens the door to the world of technology through the universal language of fun. Fun workshops and activities are taught via live online instruction including Junior Robot Builders, Rolling Robots’ signature workshop that teaches participants how to build a motorized robot from scratch.

rollingrobots.com

Steve & Kate’s Camp

Summer 2021 will still feature fan-favorite activities from classic camp, now experienced through pod-like “squads” that meet currently required mandates and guidelines for safe gathering amid the pandemic. At camp (various locations including Turning Point School in Culver City), they’ll gather with their fellow enthusiasts in indoor or outdoor spaces to immerse themselves in activities or pursue projects with an emphasis that speaks to their tastes. Campers will also have the opportunity to enjoy outdoor classes, socially distanced indoor and outdoor recreation, performances, and cruise a circuit of rotating activities featuring RC cars, Lego blocks, and more. Online workshops are also available.

steveandkatescamp.com

Westchester Family YMCA

The YMCA’s free Summer Enrichment Day Camps are being offered free-of-charge to families who are income-eligible residents of the city of Los Angeles. The camps are provided to the community in partnership between the YMCA and the city of LA. They provide children with the academic support and learning recovery that they need to position them for success in the upcoming school year, and are a combination of learning and fun. Children will spend the first half of the day taking part in academic enrichment and the second half of the day engaged in traditional day camp activities. Arts and crafts, sports and games, recreation, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, service-learning, 21st century skills, academic prep and more await!

ymcla.org/locations/westchester-family-ymca