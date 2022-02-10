Gear up for Super Bowl Sunday with special offerings

By Kamala Kirk

If you’re planning to celebrate the big game on Sunday, there a wide variety of food options to choose from whether you’re hosting at home or bringing a dish to a friend’s place. Either way, here are a selection of delicious local offerings that you can enjoy while rooting for your favorite team.

• Gelson’s Catering. Gelson’s is offering an extensive catering menu with everything from tasty gourmet cheese platters and sweet and savory hors d’oeuvres to delicious and numerous entrée selections. Game day festivities are never complete without seven-layer dip or fresh guacamole, along with a platter of chocolate cookies to score the final winning touchdown. In addition to delectable catering choices, Gelson’s is offering myriad game day specials in their stores from Gelson’s salsa to flatbread pizza and more.gelsons.com/catering

• Game Day Bites at SALT. Enjoy classic game day bites at SALT at Marina del Rey Hotel such as pimiento cheese dip, guacamole, beef sliders and scrumptious cheeseburgers. Specialty cocktails, beer on tap, canned beer and an impressive wine list are also on the menu. marinadelreyhotel.com/salt-restaurant

• Jamaica Bay Inn’s Super Bowl Menu. At Beachside Restaurant & Bar at Jamaica Bay Inn, snack on queso dip n chips, party wings, shrimp corn dogs, pig skin sliders and other dishes. Additionally, the restaurant is offering special packages including the Kickoff Package for $35, the Halftime Package for $40, and the Touchdown Package for $50. jamaicabayinn.com

• Viewing Party at Caravan Swim Club. To celebrate the Super Bowl, Hotel June’s Caravan Swim Club will host a viewing party on its expansive outdoor patio. In addition to Chef Angie Lee’s weekend brunch menu of signature dishes like cauliflower nachos, breakfast tacos and horchata French toast, game day specials such as LA-style street hot dogs and a bucket of local beers will also be available. Specials will be available all day from 11 a.m. to close. thehoteljune.com

• Tailgate Menu at Viceroy Santa Monica. Sugar Palm restaurant at Viceroy Santa Monica is offering The Tailgate Menu from 3 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 13 featuring cleverly crafted game time bites including playoff wings, a taco trio, Sugar Palm sliders and other tasty dishes. Guests can also rent a cabana for up to six that includes a personal 55-inch HDTV, sofa seating, heaters and complimentary appetizer platter, bottle of sparkling wine, wi-fi and bottled water. viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/santa-monica