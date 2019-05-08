The June 2 neighborhood council elections for Mar Vista, Del Rey, Venice and Westchester-Playa are less than four weeks away, so now is the time to get to know candidates in your neighborhood.

Mar Vista Community Council candidates square off from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church, 3590 Grand View Blvd. There are 26 candidates seeking 13 seats.

Del Rey Neighborhood Council candidates meet with voters for a second time on Thursday, May 23. A question-and-answer panel happens from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Culver-Slauson Recreation Center, 5070 S. Slauson Ave. There are 19 candidates for 14 seats, plus one area director position without any seekers.

The Venice Neighborhood Council is breaking candidates into two forums — one on Tuesday, May 28, and the other on Thursday, May 30, both at the Westminster Avenue Elementary School Auditorium, 1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd. There are 48 candidates seeking 21 seats.

The Neighborhood Council of Westchester-Playa held a candidate forum last Saturday at Loyola Marymount University, but no other events are currently scheduled. There are 20 candidates for 11 contested seats, while three open seats did not attract any hopefuls.

Ivan Spiegel, who has volunteered as a county elections inspector and is presently the Venice Neighborhood Council’s appointed parliamentarian (not an elected office), is happy to see so many people running for council positions throughout the Westside.

“I’m excited that so many people want to get involved because there are so many things that people are talking about. People are upset about homelessness and development. People are very upset about the [Venice Boulevard] road diet. People are really angry at [City Councilman] Mike Bonin, but some don’t understand that everything runs through him,”

Spiegel said.

NOTE TO CANDIDATES: If you haven’t already, email editor@argonautnews.com to sign up for The Argonaut’s Neighborhood Council Candidate Survey. Results will be published later this month.