Santa Monica’s 13th annual AltCar Expo debuts a new class of electric vehicles

Santa Monica is so progressive about clean transportation that it hasn’t just welcomed electric vehicles, it’s evangelized them for the past 13 years through its annual city-sponsored AltCar Expo.

The Friday and Saturday event showcases more electric, hybrid and hydrogen vehicles than any other auto event in the region. That includes the debut of Electrica Meccanica’s single-seat SOLO, an all-electric commuter vehicle with a 100-mile range and a top speed of 82 mph. There’s also an exclusive preview of Chanje’s all-electric commercial van and the Southern California debut of Audi’s e-Tron.

General admission is free, and expo attendees can pre-register online for test drives. Friday includes a transportation industry conference for fleet managers, sustainability directors, policymakers and NGOs, and on Saturday a public panel discusses the state of alternative transportation in California.

— Joe Piasecki

The 13th annual AltCar Expo happens from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Oct. 12 and 13) at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium Lot and East Wing, 1855 Main St., Santa Monica. Pre-register for test rides and drives at altcarexposocal.com.