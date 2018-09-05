Bowling for Birthdays helps homeless and foster youth feel like they matter

For seven years, the Culver City-based nonprofit Cause for Celebration has been raising funds to throw birthday parties for homeless and foster youth who’d otherwise miss out on this basic childhood experience of love, recognition and self-worth.

Keep the good times going this Sunday, when Cause for Celebration hosts its fundraising Bowling for Birthdays party at Bowlmor Santa Monica. With full participation, the team bowling event is expected to fund as many as 60 birthday parties that will help kids in need realize they are valued and deserve to be celebrated.

— Destinee DuBose

Bowling for Birthdays happens from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday (Sept. 9) at Bowlmor Santa Monica, 234 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Registration is $10 for kids, $15 for students and $20 for adults. Call (310) 827-0873 or visit cause4celebration.org for more information.