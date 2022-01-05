Pair of Thieves and Baby2Baby helped families during the holiday season

By Kamala Kirk

On December 3, Pair of Thieves teamed up with Baby2Baby to volunteer their time to pack duffels for families in need during the holiday season. Each duffel included gloves, a beanie, a blanket, hygiene items and socks from Pair of Thieves.

Pair of Thieves is a Culver City-based brand that was founded in 2012 by David Ehrenberg, Alan Stuart and Cash Warren. Originally created as a sock company, the brand has expanded to men’s underwear and undershirts, bringing high-quality basics to customers at an affordable price. Since inception, Pair of Thieves has donated millions of pairs of socks to those in need.

“Giving back has been a core value for each of us even before founding Pair of Thieves,” said Ehrenberg, Stuart and Warren. “It was only natural that Pair of Thieves would inherit a social conscience. National Sock Day was created to be more than just a celebration of socks. It has become a service day with purpose, which is supportiing those in need with basic essentials. Our Good Fits program encourages our customers to purchase with purpose through numerous opportunities during the year which benefit the homeless, LGBTQ+ youth and raise awareness about the importance of mental health.”

Pair of Thieves also donated more than 350,000 pairs of socks to children living in poverty that Baby2Baby serves across the country. National Sock Day, which takes place on December 4, was created by Pair of Thieves as a way to celebrate socks and all that they bring to the world. They have now turned the holiday into a celebration of giving back.

Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization in Culver City that provides children living in poverty with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserved. In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed over 200 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, hospitals and underserved schools, as well as children who have lost everything in the wake of disaster.

Since the COVID-19 crisis, Baby2Baby has served over 1 million children across the country impacted by the pandemic.

Pair of Thieves

pairofthieves.com

Baby2Baby

baby2baby.org