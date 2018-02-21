Mingle with new talent while supporting UNICEF’s mission in Mexico

Discover new talent and party for a good cause at Saturday’s UNICEF NexGen Art Party in Venice.

Organized by a cohort of young professionals, philanthropists and curators, this soiree and silent auction at creative event space 800Main features work by L.A. “Cool School” alumni Larry Bell, Ed Ruscha and Billy Al Bengston — all with ties to Venice — plus works from 150 rising artists.

Among the works offered at auction: a colorful aerial photograph of sunbathers on Ipanema Beach by photographer Gray Malin, a celestial abstract painting by Bengston and a charming painting of kissing Dutch figurines by Melodie Provenzano.

Other art pieces are priced between $100 and $500 to encourage the next generation of collectors and philanthropists to dip their toes into the local art world and connect with their contemporaries.

Partygoers can sip craft cocktails, nosh on appetizers and indulge in desserts as they peruse and place bids, and even take a turn in the photo booth. All the while an aerialist performs high-flying antics from above, and deejays keep the party moving throughout the night. Art installations, light projections and a display of a UNICEF School-In-A-Box

kit offer more to ponder.

This year’s fundraiser supports UNICEF’s efforts in Mexico to aid children put at risk by forced migration, deportation and displacement.

—Christina Campodonico

The UNICEF NexGen Art Party is from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday at 800Main (800 Main St., Venice), with VIP entry at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $40. RSVP at nextgenartparty.com.