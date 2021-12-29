New State Farm in Westchester hosts celebration and ribbon cutting

By Kamala Kirk

To announce its grand opening, Tatiana Ruiz More Insurance Agency, State Farm hosted a celebration and ribbon cutting at its brand-new location in the Westchester Triangle off Truxton Avenue.

Lunch, drinks and dessert were served at the event, along with tours, a meet and greet, and a raffle with prizes including a chance to win seasonal pies from Westchester Bakery. The LAX Coastal Chamber joined local State Farm representative, Tatiana Ruiz More, in support by cutting the ribbon.

More is a second-generation State Farm agent and member of the LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce who is passionate about helping others.

“My passion has always been in helping others and keeping families safe from the unexpected and expected vulnerable events in life,” More said. “Prior to my insurance career, I held various positions in government and law enforcement. I also come from a State Farm Family where we have always had strong ties to our neighborhood and communities in which we serve. Thank you for allowing me to be here and for joining the growth of my business.”

Tatiana Ruiz More Agency,

State Farm

8705 Truxton Avenue, Los Angeles

310-450-8833

coveredwithmore.com