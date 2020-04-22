Take out from these pop-up marts when the grocery store is just too much

By Anthony Torrise

As of March 31, it’s legal for LA County restaurants to sell their pantry and produce items as groceries for delivery, pickup or to-go. So skip the lines at the grocery store and stock up at these local restaurants opening up their pantries to Westsiders now.

The Butcher’s Daughter is Now Butcher’s Bodega

The Abbot Kinney eatery known for plant-based eats is now offering gourmet pantry items like walnut mushroom pate and cashew ricotta for takeout, pickup or delivery. Pair a coconut yogurt pint with one of Butcher’s healthful smoothie elixirs or 40 ounces of adaptogenic vegan collegen or tumeric, and you’ll have a fierce breakfast ready to battle COVID-19 right in your refrigerator. Delivery is available through Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub and Caviar.

1205 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice | (310) 981-3004 | thebutchersdaughter.com

Rockin’ Selections at Röckenwagner

Family-owned bakery, market and café Röckenwagner is offering fresh produce like eggs, milk, pasta and cheese as well as boxes from County Line Harvest. You can also pick up bread, pastries and a selection of prepared foods. Make sure to keep an eye out for their salty and sweet chocolate chip cookies! Order online for pickup or delivery.

12835 Washington Blvd., Culver City | (310) 577-0747 | rockenwagnermarket.com

Bountiful Boxes from Lady & Larder

Known for its delectable cheese and charcuterie boards, Lady & Larder has partnered with local growers County Line Harvest, Schaner Farms and Windrose and Mudcreek Ranch farms to offer no-contact, pickup produce boxes with the perfect arrangement of fruits and vegetables. L&L also offers DIY pizza kits from Lupacotta Pizza & Dough. Visit the website for ordering instructions and pickup times for each box.

3759 Sawtelle Blvd.| (310) 313-4719 | ladyandlarder.com

Birdie G’s Takes Flight With Flavor

Chef Jeremy Fox has opened up his larder, offering deli meats, a large selection of dry goods, sauces, pickled items and fermented goods as well as family-size takeaway meals and Girl & Dug produce boxes. Delivery is available through Doordash, Uber Eats, Postmates, Chownow and Tock for family meals.

2421 Michigan Ave., Santa Monica. | (310) 310-3616 | birdiegsla.com

Ready-to-Go BiiBiip Mediterranean Meals

For those seeking groceries with ease, BiiBiip has got you covered. From fruits to meats to rice to salad, you can order an assortment of items through their website or you can skip cooking all together by ordering from their menu of freshly prepapred on-demand meals made with seasonal, organic and locally farmed ingredients.

9622 Venice Blvd., Culver City | (424) 603-4402 | biibiip.com Arm Yourself Against

Bacteria at Bacari PDR

Bacari’s pop-up market offers same-day delivery and pickup for produce, breads, meat, dairy and sought-after sanitary supplies like wipes, paper towels and bleach. Delivery is available through Postmates.

6805 Vista Del Mar Lane, Playa del Rey | (310) 439-2100 | bacaripdr.com

Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth with Huckleberry

This beloved Santa Monica bakery and café known for its pastries is offering produce boxes and pantry essentials as well as family-size takeout meals and home baking kits that are sure to sweeten up your day. Delivery is offered through Chownow, Postmates, Uber Eats, Doordash, Grubhub and Caviar.

1014 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. | (310) 451-2311 | huckleberrycafe.com