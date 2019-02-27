Delve into the heart-wrenching but hopeful worldviews of Iran’s rising generation of young women 40 years after the Iranian Revolution installed the Islamic Republic. On Tuesday (March 5) at the Laemmle Monica Film Center, the Iranian American Women Foundation screens Fery Malek-Madani’s 45-minute documentary “The Girls,” examining the lives of girls in contemporary Iran, at 7:30 p.m. Afterward, explore the exhibit “Unexposed Wishes of Teenage Girls in Iran,” featuring expressive photographs taken by Iranian girls between the ages of 12 and 16. Tickets are $30 at laemmle.com.

— Nicole Elizabeth Payne