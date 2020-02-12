Schofield’s Flowers, florist of choice for 1920s Chicago mobsters, pops up at Lunetta

By Christina Campodonico and Stephanie Bell

Lunetta | 2420 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica (310) 581-9880 lunettasm.com

Pick up an artful posy by Boom and Blume at Schofield’s Thursday pop-up

Flowers and food are two ways to say “I love you.” On Thursday (Feb. 13), Santa Monica’s sophisticated brunch and nightspot Lunetta brings those two love languages together with a pop-up flower shop and one-night only Roaring ’20s social club.

In the spirit of the restaurant’s day and night themes (one side of the restaurant, Lunetta All Day, exclusively does brunch; the other, Lunetta At Night, is a swanky restaurant and lounge), the pop-up is offering two ways to woo your appetite and heart strings. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or 4:30 to 7:00 p.m.), stop by floral designer Tara Blume’s pop-up flower boutique (@boomandblume) for beautiful bouquets and arrangements. Then stick around for an intimate evening in Lunetta’s back bar lounge, which will transform into a 1920s social club, complete with modern and vintage flourishes such as a steamy burlesque show, house music spun by DJ Ranger T and luscious fruit cocktails.

The experience is the brainchild of Schofield’s Flowers, a creative services agency with roots in Chicago’s notorious mob history. Nearly 130 years ago, Schofield’s opened as a flower shop in Chicago and became the florist of choice for funerals and special occasions hosted by mobsters during the 1920s. As depicted in HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” the shop played a central role in events leading up to the brutal St. Valentine’s Day Massacre (which remains unsolved to this day). Schofield’s Flowers (the agency) is now run by the grandson of the original flower shop’s owner “Big Bill.” Impress your date with this intriguing history, and don’t forget to order a decadent dessert to share! Reserve your spot by emailing RSVP@schofieldsflowers.com. (RSVPs are highly encouraged).

For more Valentine’s Day date ideas, check out these events happening on Friday (Feb. 14):

Singles Awareness Day at Hotel Erwin, noon to 11 p.m. Hotel Erwin’s DJ spins your favorite breakup songs on the rooftop. Enjoy comfort food specials especially for solo flyers nursing heartache or looking for love. Hotel Erwin, 1697 Pacific Ave, Venice. Free. (310) 452-1111; hotelerwin.com

Love Ride 2020, 12:35 to 4:35 p.m. During this special bike ride, come together as a community to give love and care packages to those who are often overlooked. 15 Catamaran, Marina del Rey. $20. facebook.com/savageheartsloveride

Valentine’s Day at Pacific Park, 6 to 9 p.m. Violist Daniel Morris serenades couples taking rides on Pacific Park’s Ferris wheel overlooking the ocean and Santa Monica Beach. The solar-powered attraction will also flash special messages of love on its brilliant LED light display. Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. Free. santamonicapier.org

The Mating Game, 7 to 9 p.m. Learn about courtship and mating in the animal world with Annenberg PetSpace director and animal love expert Dr. Donna Fernandes at this adults-only presentation with games and activities. Wallis Annenberg PetSpace, 12005 Bluff Creek Drive, Playa Vista. $10; 21+. eventbrite.com

“Magic of Love,” 7 to 9 p.m. World class musicians perform two-hours of live magic up close and personal as well as on stage. Magicians include: Simon Coronel, Bruce Gold, Jon Armstrong and Simone Turkington. Santa Monica Pier Carousel, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica. $20. eventbrite.com

Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery Dinner, 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy a three-course meal while solving a homicide investigation at this exhilarating Valentine’s Day dinner event. Daily Grill, 2501 Colorado Ave., Santa Monica. $68 to $75. (310) 309-2170; eventbrite.com

Valentine’s Day Taco & Tequilas, 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. Make your own homemade tacos and sample delicious tequilas and mezcals while dancing to a live DJ spinning great tunes. Lanea, 217 Broadway, Santa Monica. $40. tickets.gotolanea.com