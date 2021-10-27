From scary stories to Day of the Dead parties, check out these spooktacular local events

By Kamala Kirk

Scary Story Contest

Friday, October 29 at 6 p.m. & Saturday, October 30 at noon

Celebrate Halloween with the whole family this year by listening to spooky tales written by winners of The Book Jewel’s Scary Story Contest. Winners for teens/adults will read their stories on Friday night and winners for the children’s age groups will read on Saturday at noon. For more information, call 424-750-9991 or visit thebookjewel.com.

6269 W. 87th St., Los Angeles

Día de los Muertos Celebration at Hotel June

Friday, October 29 at 6 p.m.

Hotel June celebrates Día de los Muertos with an evening of cocktails, dancing and music. Festivities include DJ sets by Jason Bentley and Kyle Woods paired alongside a menu of specialty cocktails available for purchase by beverage director Steve Livigni. The event is complimentary to the public, kicking off at 6 p.m. by the pool deck. Guests are also welcome to enjoy the tunes from Hotel June’s two-level poolside restaurant, Caravan Swim Club, by booking a table for dinner.

8639 Lincoln Blvd., Los Angeles

Huluween with Hulu at the Santa Monica Pier

Saturday, October 30 & Sunday, October 31 from noon to 10 p.m.

Celebrate Huluween with Hulu on Halloween weekend at the Santa Monica Pier. This year, Uluh, the malevolent evil spirit haunting the platform, will be watching visitors as they are dared to step into her crypt of Old Hollywood glamour. Hulu is putting attendees at the center of a spooky and immersive experience that brings them into Uluh’s mysterious world. The free activation will be open to the public and is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica

Día de Los Muertos Community Celebration on Third Street Promenade

Saturday, October 30 from 5 to 10 p.m.

Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. (DTSM) is honoring Día de los Muertos, highlighting the traditional Mexican cultural celebration of life and death with a mix of live entertainment, art installations and family-friendly activities on the Third Street Promenade. Festivities include papel picado arts and crafts and face painting by Lil’ Bitter Pixie, in addition to booths with goods from over 30 local BIPOC vendors with Angel City Market and Market Exchange, a collaboration between Santa Monica artisans Ines Garcia, Laura Hernandez, Carmela Morales and Cog•nate Collective, initiated by the 18th Street Arts Center. A diverse lineup of performances begin at 5:30 p.m. on the Promenade Main Stage (located at the 1300 block of Third Street Promenade near Arizona Avenue) hosted by Normz la Oaxaqueña of Cumbiaton LA and will feature appearances from Santa Monica Ballet Folklorico, who provide a traditional blessing and dance performance, students from Santa Monica High School Latinx clubs who will present on the importance of Día de los Muertos traditions, Ballet Folklórico Flor de Mayo, Santa Monica Youth Orchestra Mariachi Perla del Oeste, and DJ Funky Caramelo, and DJ Sizzle Fantastic of Cumbiatón LA who will host a dance party to conclude the day’s events.

For more information, visit downtownsm.com.

Halloween & Dia de los Muertos at Nueva

Friday, October 29 to Sunday, October 31

Westside canteen Nueva presents Halloween and Día de los Muertos in Venice, and encourages guests to pay tribute in costume and celebrate at the festively decorated environment for brunch, lunch and dinner with food and drink specials. Cocktail specials including Flaming Margaritas, Tequila Vampire, Mezcal Mummy and Zombie Cocktails that go with the rhythms of live DJs on Friday and Saturday night and Saturday and Sunday brunch. Chase down the drinks with Chefs Abgaryan and Paiz’ Pumpkin Seed Salsa and Pan de Muerto, among other special holiday dishes and sides. For more information, call 310-747-6050 or visit nuevavenice.com.

822 Washington Blvd., Marina del Rey

Halloween Bash at RUNWAY Playa Vista Sunday,

October 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join RUNWAY for a spooky, family-friendly Halloween event that will include candy service from The Candy Coach, crafts, a photo booth, special performances, trick-or-treating, and more. For the complete list of events and more information, visit runwayplayavista.com.

12775 Millennium Dr., Playa Vista

Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch Sunday,

October 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mr. Jack O’ Lanterns Pumpkin Patch is back for the 2021 season with fun games and activities for all ages including pumpkin decorating stations, spooky mazes, animal viewings and more. They are still offering online ordering, delivery and curbside pick-up to bring the Halloween Spirit to your home. Free parking and admission. For more information, visit mr.jackolanternspumpkins.com.

11852 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.