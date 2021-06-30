Celebrate the holiday and long weekend with fireworks and other festivities

By Kamala Kirk

• Marina del Rey Fireworks Celebration. Enjoy the show with synchronized music and fireworks at Burton Chace Park (13650 Mindanao Way) or Fisherman’s Village (13755 Fiji Way) from 5 to 10 p.m. The fireworks will be shot from a barge off the Marina’s south jetty. You can view the show from virtually anywhere in Marina del Rey, Venice Pier, Playa Vista and Dockweiler Beach. Aiming to reduce the number of people that gather at Burton Chace Park on July 4 to view the fireworks show, the park will be closed to the general public. Only pre-registered guests are allowed entry from 5 to 10 pm. Register for a free ticket at eventbrite.com/e/marina-del-rey-july-4th-fireworks-show-burton-chace-park-tickets-159742950465

• Pacific Palisades July 4th Parade, Flyover & Fireworks. Check out the parade at 2 p.m. (15120-15140 Sunset Boulevard) followed by the annual fireworks pageant at Palisades Charter High School (15777 Bowdoin Street) which begins at 9 p.m. (stadium gates open at 8 p.m. and fireworks will be presented once again by world-famous Pyro Spectaculars). From 2 to 3 p.m., WW II fighter plans will fly over. Cost for fireworks show is $5 per person, free for children ages 6 and under. Tickets must be purchased in advance. No sales at the door. For more information, visit palisades4th.com

• Marina del Rey Hotel’s 4th of July Event. Celebrate the holiday with food, games and music at Marina del Rey Hotel for this special event! Guests can enjoy drink specials and a DJ from 1 to 9 p.m. poolside. The garden will also have drink specials, lawn games and a band from noon to 4 p.m. For those looking for a spectacular view of the fireworks, both Marina del Rey Hotel and Jamaica Bay Inn: Marina del Rey offer some of the best views. Tickets are $20 presale and $30 at the door. For more information, visit marinadelreyhotel.com

• El Segundo 4th of July Fireworks Show. The City of El Segundo is excited to announce that it will host a 4th of July fireworks display this year, subject to compliance with all state and county safety protocols. There are ongoing discussions about whether or not to resume other activities at Recreation Park typically associated with the fireworks display including food, live music and family activities, and a decision will be made on pending guidance from LA County. Stay tuned for updates, more information will be available at elsegundo.org

• 47th Annual Hermosa Beach Ironman. The Hermosa Beach Ironman is the quintessential bonhomie experience of the South Bay. Run a mile, paddle a mile, and chug a six-pack of beer to celebrate our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit to party! It takes place at 8 a.m., July 4 on 30th Street. Sign-ups are at the intersection of Cypress Avenue and 6th Street on July 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. and July 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The entry fee is $35. Shirts will also be sold at the same price. All proceeds will be going to local families in need and nonprofit organizations.

For more information, visit facebook.com/events/173526548064943

• Fireworks Dinner Experience at The Rooftop by JG. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is celebrating the 4th of July weekend with two days of fireworks, brunch and dinner specials at The Rooftop by JG and Jean-Georges Beverly Hills. The Rooftop by JG is hosting a three-course family-style brunch on July 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Fireworks Dinner Experience will be offered starting at 5 p.m. and lasting until close at midnight. The dinner will feature an a la carte menu with a stunning view of the surrounding fireworks shows. VIP seats are available and must be made through the reservations team. On July 3 and 4, Jean-Georges Beverly Hills will offer a three-course family-style brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a special eight-course dinner experience from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information, visit waldorfastoriabeverlyhills.com

• “Dirty Dancing” Followed by Fireworks at Cinespia. Have the time of your life at a special 4th of July spectacular! Enjoy the classic film “Dirty Dancing” starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. Put on your dancing shoes and have fun in the free themed photobooth, then sit back after the film to watch as a firework spectacle illuminates the Hollywood Forever Cemetery! For tickets, visit cinespia.org

• Riviera Village’s July 4th Fest & Fireworks. Don’t miss July 4th in Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village! The day’s celebration includes a beer garden and live music on Avenue I between S. Catalina Avenue and The Esplanade from 2 to 9:30 p.m. When the sun sets over the Pacific, keep your gaze there because you will be treated to a dazzling fireworks display! The set-up will be on a barge across from Avenue I. Pike Properties has privately funded the event. Public contributions to help fund the fireworks are

welcome! Contribute funds at rivieravillagefireworks.com.

For more information, visit rivieravillage.net

• LAX Coastal 4th of July Parade. The LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce has been a proud community member since 1953, and is honored to bring the community together in a sea of red, white and blue each year for their neighborhood LAX Coastal 4th of July Parade on Loyola Boulevard at 11:30 a.m. This year is their 21st parade and they will be celebrating “Our National Treasures.” Bring your family and friends out for a time-honored tradition!