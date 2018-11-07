Arts incubator celebrates 30 years with music, food and immersive performances

18th Street Arts, a longtime visual and performing arts incubator in Santa Monica, is celebrating the big 3-0 with an artsy affair called “We the Artists” on Saturday night.

Visiting and resident artists will open their studio doors from 7 to 8 p.m., showing off their creative processes and spaces. Then from 8 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Arts compadres Guillermo Gomez-Pena and performance ensemble La Pocha Nostra take over the outdoor stage, emceeing a lineup which includes Amitis Motevalli performing “Knowing What You Dismantle,” a critical reading of The Declaration of Independence; a new work by Kuiland-Nazario and Paul C. Donald that combines a shoulder dolly and Fred and Ginger dance vibes; plus a performance of Gawdafful National Theater’s “Stigmata in the Rose Garden.” Artist Kenyatta A.C. Hinkle conducts clairvoyant consultations with her nomadic divination instrument, The Manatake.

Meanwhile, filmmaker and video artist Kate Johnson sprinkles site-specific projections and sound installations throughout the 18th Streets Arts Center campus. Neha Choski’s “Elementary,” artwork by Taiwanese artist Po-Yen Wang, and work by artists A. Laura Brody and Arzu Arda Kosar will also be on view.

Live music takes over from 9 to 10 p.m., starting with a set by electronic artist Sebeyu and followed by L.A. punk band Egrets on Ergot, who rock ‘n’ roll till 10 p.m. You can also grab a bite from food trucks LA Donut, the Green Truck, or Border Grill. Point Beer and Tsingato Beer serve up the brews.

— Christina Campodonico

18th Street Arts’ “We the Artists” happens from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 10) at 18th Street Arts Center, 1639 18th Street, Santa Monica. Search “We the Artists” at eventbrite.com to reserve your free ticket.