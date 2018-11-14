Show your Venice Pride on Friday and Saturday

No Los Angeles community wears local pride on its sleeves more than Venetians do, and honoring the colorful history of Venice Beach is part of what sets the true believers apart. Two fun events this weekend call on locals to enjoy the present while celebrating the past.

Friday, Nov. 16, marks what would have been Venice of America builder Abbot Kinney’s 167th birthday. Event photographers and community boosters Venice Paparazzi have organized a number of local restaurants to lead patrons in singing happy birthday to Venice’s founding father at 8:30 p.m. sharp. Participants include the Canal Club, Hama Sushi, Hotel Erwin’s High Rooftop Lounge, James’ Beach, Sidewalk Café, Simmzy’s, Surfside Venice and the Venice Beach Suites & Hotel. For details and updates, visit abbotkinneyday.com.

On Saturday, Nov. 17, Venice artist Jason Hill releases the second volume of his Venice Stories collection during a book sale and signing from 4 to 7 p.m. at Surfside Venice (23 Windward Ave.). Hill’s creative graphic story panels run about once a month in The Argonaut, most of them interviews with prominent local figures bearing witness to Venice history still in the making. Interview subjects included in this volume include C.J. Gronner, Patrick Johnston, Beth Allyn, Tonan Ruiz, Guy Okazaki, Marty Liboff, Josh “Bagel” Klassman, Lacey Kay Cowden, Harry Perry and Jeff “The Dude” Dowd. Volumes 1 and 2 are also available for $20 each at washedupvenice.com.

— Joe Piasecki