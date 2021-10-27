Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch hosts Halloween event in Culver City for families and furry friends
By Kamala Kirk
On October 14, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch hosted a special Howl-O-Ween event for families and their furry, four-legged friends at West LA College in Culver City. Pets and their owners dressed up in fun and creative costumes, ranging from a lobster and a chef to sushi and soy sauce, for Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch’s 4th annual pet costume. The event benefited Best Friends Animal Society and NKLA (No-Kill Los Angeles) and all proceeds from the suggested donation fee of $10 to enter the contest went to local shelters.
