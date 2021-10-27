Kennedy Hall enjoys the pumpkin patch. Photo by CHRIS MORTENSON

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch hosts Halloween event in Culver City for families and furry friends

By Kamala Kirk

On October 14, Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch hosted a special Howl-O-Ween event for families and their furry, four-legged friends at West LA College in Culver City. Pets and their owners dressed up in fun and creative costumes, ranging from a lobster and a chef to sushi and soy sauce, for Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch’s 4th annual pet costume. The event benefited Best Friends Animal Society and NKLA (No-Kill Los Angeles) and all proceeds from the suggested donation fee of $10 to enter the contest went to local shelters.

Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch mrbonespumpkinpatch.com

