Westchester Mental Health Guild celebrates the sea during its annual Holiday Home Tour

For the 36th iteration of its annual Holiday Home Tour, the Westchester Mental Health Guild has turned to the nearby Pacific for inspiration. This Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can pop into a Playa del Rey home with a modern open floor plan and breathtaking ocean views, or stop by a Kentwood bluff home to take in the marina, the city and the sea from a new vantage point.

Staying true to tradition, the homes will be decorated in holiday fashion with the Playa del Rey home dressed up for Chinese New Year, the Kentwood bluff home decorated for Thanksgiving, two additional Westchester homes ornamented for Christmas (including one sprinkled with seashell-inspired décor) and a one-story bungalow decked out for New Year’s Eve.

After the tour, enjoy a festive holiday marketplace and reception at the Westchester Elks Lodge, where you can pick up one-of-a-kind gifts for the holidays or some ideas. A trip for two to Hawaii will also be raffled off.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Airport Marina Counseling Service, the true reason for the Holiday Home Tour season.

— Christina Campodonico

The Holiday Home Tour happens from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 4) at various locations in Westchester and Playa del Rey. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 the day of at Westchester Elks Lodge, 8025 W. Manchester Ave., Playa del Rey. Visit wmhgtour2018.eventbrite.com or westchestermhg.org.