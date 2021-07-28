Bite oral care products are good for teeth and the environment

By Haley Beyer

Bite is an oral care line that was founded by Lindsay McCormick in 2018 after she realized just how many plastic toothpaste tubes she was throwing away.

McCormick worked as a reality TV producer and was constantly traveling. She noticed there were refillable containers for products like shampoo and conditioner, but nothing for toothpaste.

After further research, she discovered that over 1 billion toothpaste tubes are disposed of annually, contributing to the plastic that ends up in the ocean. Through her research, McCormick found that by 2050, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.

McCormick already had some background knowledge on just how bad plastic was for the environment. She has lived in Marina del Rey for 15 years, where she spent her winters as a snowboard instructor and summers as a surf instructor. Spending so much time on the beach and in the ocean showed her just how big of a problem plastic has become.

“Living on the Westside, you become so in touch with the ocean because it is such a special place,” McCormick said.

Between living in Marina del Rey and paying close attention to her traveling habits, McCormick knew it was time for a change. She began experimenting with different ingredients and spent 2017 creating the cleanest and healthiest toothpaste formula possible. She utilized her network to make connections with experts, did her own research and reached out to dentists that she trusted to guarantee the ingredient list was the best.

Starting a business was arduous, but McCormick was ready for the challenge. Her new line, Bite, started off well and was featured on “Shark Tank.” She went in with a set number in mind and promised herself she would take nothing less. She received two offers, but an agreement could not be made so she pushed on without their help.

“We knew that all we needed to do was talk to our customers, ask them what they want and give it to them,” McCormick said.

“You just rinse and repeat until you get the desired outcome.”

Bite offers toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, whitening gel with an applicator and a toothbrush. Each item has been carefully created to ensure it is the healthiest for the consumer and the planet.

All of Bite’s items are plastic-free. They only use glass bottles because they are recyclable, break down into sand at the end of their life and look aesthetically pleasing. Each bottle is capped with an aluminum lid.

The toothpaste and mouthwash are palm oil-free, vegan, contain no sulfates, paraben-free, cruelty-free and made with nHAp (nano-hydroxyapatite, a nontoxic ingredient proven to help reduce sensitivity and strengthen teeth). They also help whiten teeth and freshen breath.

There are five toothpaste flavors: fresh mint, charcoal, Berry Twist, The Duo and CocoMango (the most recent seasonal edition). The mouthwash is mint flavored. The toothpaste and mouthwash come in a convenient tablet form. Just pop a tablet, bite down and add water (brush with toothpaste or swish with mouthwash).

The floss is unflavored, 100% plant-based and made with vegan candelilla wax. It is compostable and the glass jar it comes in can be saved for refills.

It is also vegan and cruelty-free. The toothbrushes are certified 100% plant-based, the soft bristles are made from castor beans and the handles are made of Moso bamboo.

The whitening gel and bamboo applicator are the first eco-friendly teeth whitening kit available. The vegan peroxide-based formula is gentle enough for sensitive teeth, but strong enough to whiten and brighten.

On further efforts to cut back on waste, every order is shipped in a kraft envelope padded with post-consumer recycled newspapers instead of plastic poly-mailers. For bigger orders, Bite ships in fully recyclable corrugated cardboard boxes sealed with paper tape.

Bite products are shipped using existing postal routes, and while it may take a little longer to receive the product, this will, on average, have a smaller carbon footprint than driving to the store to pick up a plastic tube.

Consumers can also sign up for the monthly subscription to be in The Fresh Mint Club. Bite will mail four months’ supply at a time to refill the 4-ounce glass jar, and the refill comes in a compostable pouch.

Because Bite’s oral line is successful, the company has plans to expand into personal care as well in the future.

Like the oral line, there will be a lot of “firsts” in terms of never-before-done eco-friendly and healthy products. Bite is available for purchase online and at Erewhon stores.

“All of our products are better for your body and better for the planet,” McCormick said.

“I want this to create the awareness needed for people to change their mindset. This isn’t even a littering problem anymore, it’s a ‘producing too much waste’ problem.”

bitetoothpastebits.com