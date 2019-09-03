Mindy Smith visits McCabe’s for the 15th anniversary of “One Moment More”

In 2004 barely anyone knew who the hell Mindy Smith was, yet suddenly music industry tastemakers were dropping her name all over the place.

Smith was still savoring accolades for her rendition of Dolly Parton’s classic ballad “Jolene” on Parton tribute “Just Because I’m a Woman” (which also featured heavyweights like Alison Krauss and Me’shell N’Degéocello) when Vanguard released the Long Island native’s debut album “One Moment More” to enthusiastic reviews. Opening track “Come to Jesus,” partly inspired by her mother’s death, was a hit with country, folk and Christian audiences, and made it into the lower realms of Billboard’s Top 40 chart. That September, Smith capped a busy year by winning the Best New/Emerging Artist award from the Americana Music Association, and her career was studied by industry figures as an example of how a solo artist could break onto the national stage from the emerging Americana field.

Fast-forward a decade and a half, and “One Moment More” remains Smith’s most respected calling card as singer and songwriter. After recording three more albums for Vanguard, she independently released a self-titled, rootsy pop set in 2012. Faith Hill and Lee Ann Womack, among others, have covered her songs, and in recent years Kenny Chesney and Eric Church have requested her spring-clear harmonies on their recordings.

Smith’s currently celebrating the 15th anniversary of “One Moment More” with a solo acoustic tour. The music’s melodic, emotionally honest mix of grief and hope still resonates — particularly vulnerable confessions like “Down in Flames,” “Hurricane” and the title tune. Smith’s been blending other fan favorites with stories and new material on this tour, which brings her to McCabe’s this weekend.

— Bliss Bowen

Mindy Smith performs at 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 7 and 8) at McCabe’s Guitar Shop, 3101 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Tickets are $25 at mccabes.com.