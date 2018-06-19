Drone photography exhibit in Playa del Rey brings aerial views closer to the ground

Culver Boulevard photography studio, boutique clothing shop and P.O. box stop Playa Place offers a bird’s-eye view of the world through a special display of drone photography that opens Saturday afternoon.

The small exhibit features breathtaking aerial photos shot over landscapes in Iceland, Singapore, Barcelona, Vietnam, Puerto Rico and our beloved Los Angeles by photographers who have been sharing the emerging art form on Instagram and other spaces in the digital world.

“Although we are far from flying with our own wings like Icarus, drones have made it possible for everyday people to access unseen views of natural and urban landscapes —from a point of view that until recently was only available at great expense or with exclusive access,” writes online culture mag Huck of drone photography’s recent rise. “This flying-photography technology, now increasingly popular and affordable, is letting us see landscapes and famous monuments afresh through the hands and eyes of everyday people, who spend their time finding the best way to rediscover the ground we’ve walked on time and time again.”

From a patchwork rural plain in Vietnam to a bustling rooftop bar in Los Angeles, Playa Post’s photo collection brings aerial views of some of the world’s most remote or vibrant places a little closer to the ground. But be swift! The photos come down June 30.

— Christina Campodonico

The drone photography show opens from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at Playa Place (322 Culver Blvd., Playa del Rey) and remains on display through June 30 during business hours (10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays). Call (424) 289-0012 for more information.