Christmas decorations from the Westchester Mental Health Guild’s 37th Annual Holiday Home Tour

Photo by Mia Duncans

For 37 years, the Westchester Mental Health Guild has sponsored a local Holiday Home Tour to raise money for the Airport Marina Counseling Center, the leading provider of community-based mental health services for children and adults in the Westchester-Playa area.

This year’s tour on Nov. 3 featured distinguished abodes, two of which were tastefully decorated for Christmas: Bobbie Casalino-Lewis and Dale Lewis’ home in Kentwood, and the home of Ken Rutkowski and Sandy Grigsby on the Playa del Rey bluffs.

If there’s one takeaway, it’s that well-placed decorations can add splashes of festive cheer to highlight rather than hide the elegance of an intrinsically beautiful home.

Visit westchestermhg.org to learn more about the Westchester Mental Health Guild.