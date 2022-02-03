Jeni’s attempting to set a world record

By Kamala Kirk

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is attempting to set the world record for the most people eating ice cream for breakfast and invites the community to be a part of this historic event.

To participate, all you have to do is post a picture or video of yourself eating ice cream for breakfast that day to Instagram, Facebook, TikTok or Twitter accompanied by the hashtag #IceCreamIsBreakfast between 9 a.m. and noon (your local time). To be counted, your post must be from a public social account.

As an extra incentive, five lucky participants will win a 12-month Pint Club membership so they can enjoy breakfast all year long. To add to the fun, Jeni’s scoop shops nationwide are opening at 9 a.m. on Feb. 5 to fulfill walk-in orders, as well as pickup or local delivery orders placed via the Jeni’s app.

Jeni’s is also rolling out a new, limited-edition flavor called Maple Soaked Pancakes, which features fluffy pancake bites suspended in swirls of salted butter and maple syrup ice creams. Made with real Vermont maple syrup, the flavor will transport you to Saturday morning at the local diner.

If you want to be extra comfy while eating ice cream for breakfast, Jeni’s is also selling a lounge shirt on its website that was a collaboration with artists Ben&Julia. It is available in kids and adult sizes and retails for $18 to $20.

Jeni’s Venice

540 Rose Ave., Venice

(310) 314-2024

Jeni’s Free Market at RUNWAY

12751 Millennium Dr., #PU- 4,

Playa Vista (213) 814-0590

jenis.com