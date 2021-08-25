Randy’s Donuts to open in Santa Monica

By Kamala Kirk

Iconic landmark destination Randy’s Donuts, which is known for its 33-foot rooftop donut in Inglewood, announced the grand opening of its first location in Silicon Beach just minutes from the Santa Monica Pier.

This marks the company’s 8th location in California and first location on Los Angeles’ Westside. The new location will also be the first to unveil Randy’s Donuts’ redeveloped signature coffee, Randy’s Roast, with a more robust coffee program and offerings.

Grand opening festivities will take place at the Santa Monica location on Tuesday, Aug. 31 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., where all guests will receive a free raised glazed donut from 6 a.m. to noon. An official ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. along with an unveiling of a 10-foot replica of the giant donut.

Launching at the Santa Monica location first, coffee lovers will enjoy a variety of new Randy’s Roast coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced drinks and frappes, including donut-flavored coffee beverages, seasonal flavors and monthly drink LTO’s and promotions. Plans to roll out the new Randy’s Roast program companywide will begin later this year.

“For almost 70 years our original Inglewood shop has been a top Los Angeles tourist destination,” said Mark Kelegian, president of Randy’s Donuts. “Santa Monica is a community that loves its coffee (and donuts) as much as we do. That’s why we decided to use the Santa Monica location for the launch of our newly redeveloped Randy’s Roast coffee, testing new flavor profiles and coffee beverages paired with our handmade donuts before we introduce them to more stores. We’re excited to take Randy’s Donuts to the next level as a key player in both coffee and donut categories and it’s all starting in Santa Monica.”

Randy’s Donuts offers catering and delivery, and currently has five locations in the greater LA area (Inglewood, El Segundo, Torrance, Downey and Pasadena, and locations in Costa Mesa and Bakersfield). In Spring 2021, the company announced plans to franchise the concept domestically and internationally, signing 164 franchise deals along with announcement of seven locations in Nevada over the course of the next 18 months.