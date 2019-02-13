Passport to Iron City taps Three Weavers for beers based on James Cameron’s “Alita”

By Danny Karel

If you had to curate the beer selection for a pop-up experience based on a film about a courageous female cyborg, wouldn’t you enlist a brewery that was women-run, forward-looking and award-winning?

For the producers of Passport to Iron City — an immersive, escape-room-like “activation” based on James Cameron’s new film “Alita: Battle Angel” — the answer was yes, and they didn’t have to look far.

Three Weavers, a rising West Coast brewery near the border of Westchester and Inglewood, checked every box.

Starting Feb. 14, ticketholders in downtown Los Angeles, New York, and Austin will enter a meticulously designed barroom based on a pivotal location in the film. They will break into teams and begin solving puzzles, completing challenges and drinking heartily from Three Weavers on tap. Each location features an exclusive original beer crafted by Three Weavers’ award-winning brewmaster Alexandra Nowell.

“She’s super talented,” said Lynne Weaver, founder and president of Three Weavers Brewing Company. “She probably has one of the most fine-tuned palates for beer, and food in general, of anyone that I’ve met.”

Before becoming Three Weaver’s brewmaster, Nowell completed a prestigious internship at Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, then spent three years at a San Leandro brewery, where she helped double their beer production. In 2013 she won several medals at the Great American Beer Festival.

When a mutual friend connected Nowell with Weaver, the pair immediately hit it off.

Since opening its taproom in 2013, Three Weavers has become one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles at a time when the scene is packed with talented upstarts.

“When I first started looking at opening up a brewery in 2012, there were probably 10 [Los Angeles breweries] — not very many at all,” said Weaver.

“From there we’ve just exponentially grown.”

According to Weaver, who is on the board of directors for the California Craft Brewers Association, there are now 70 to 80 breweries operating in the Los Angeles County area alone. Statewide there are now more than 900, which makes California the most brewery-rich state in the nation.

Despite the competition, the collaboration between Three Weavers and Passport to Iron City seemed like an obvious one.

“Three Weavers is named after my three daughters,” said Weaver. “And I stand the ground of actively role-modeling for them. I look at [Alita] as being a role model for young girls — to be strong and stand your ground, and to be that heroine in your own life.”

Nowell was asked to craft three original beers, one for each Passport to Iron City destination. For inspiration, she considered the nuances of each location and looked at local beer trends.

“I focus on an ingredient or whatever message we’re trying to send with the beer,” said Nowell. “Usually the ideas flow pretty freely from there.”

For Los Angeles, where the “weather is really conducive to these light, effervescent, drinkable styles,” she crafted Panzer Kunst, a lemon basil brut ale that is as fashionable as it sounds.

In Austin, she decided to take a chance. The studio wanted non-traditional flavors, and Nowell knew that it was pomegranate season. She created Badlands, a pomegranate lime gosé: “The inspiration was a margarita,” she says.

“In New York, they really love their IPAs,” Nowell said, so she gave them a double dry-hopped wheat IPA called Berserker. “Maybe not the most creative thing,” she noted, “but it’s a popular style.”

Passport to Iron City locations will stay open through spring, but when the experience ends Nowell’s three creations will likely go with it.

However, the women behind Three Weavers plan to stay busy. Last year, they joined CANarchy, a collective of seven breweries that promote mutual growth — which made it possible for Three Weavers to ship Berserker all the way to New York. They also plan to expand their Inglewood taproom, adding a beer garden and additional outdoor seating.

“Breweries provide a lot of jobs, and we provide a lot of growth and tax dollars within the communities where we reside,” said Weaver. “We also donate a whole lot. It’s a very symbiotic relationship.”

Three Weavers is at 1031 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood. Call (310) 400-5830 or visit threeweavers.la for more information. For more info about Passport to Iron City, visit alitaexperience.com.