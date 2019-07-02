• Santa Monica is mourning the sudden loss of 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, a 2009 graduate of Santa Monica High School who also attended Lincoln Middle School and Roosevelt Elementary School. Skaggs was found dead in a Texas hotel room on Monday. Cause of death has yet to be determined. Skaggs’ mother, Debbie Skaggs, is a physical education teacher at Samohi. “We are devastated to hear the news,” said SMMUSD Supt. Ben Drati. “Tyler continued to make visits to our schools the past several years to speak with students, and we proudly watched his ascent in professional baseball.”

• Loyola Marymount University will place a memorial plaque on campus for junior Jordan Lindsey, 21, who was killed in a shark attack on June 26 while snorkeling with family and friends in the Bahamas. LMU President Timothy Snyder described her as a devoted animal lover who cared about fighting climate change, participated in scholarly campus organizations, and worked as a student researcher for LMU’s Center for Urban Resilience. Lindsey’s name will appear on the Ad Astra per Aspera (“Through Hardship to the Stars”) statue on the bluff near the chapel.

• El Segundo and the University of Utah have been rocked by the apparent murder of kinesiology student Mackenzie Lueck, whose remains were identified last week after she went missing in Utah on June 17. Friends have described her as a nurturing person with a bubbling personality. Lueck’s alleged killer was taken into police custody on Friday.