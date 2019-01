To be included in the Happenings section of The Argonaut please submit your information 10 days in advance. We need a brief description (1 to 3 sentences) with the event name, date, time, cost if any, phone and/or email, web address, if one is available. 50 word space limit.

Calendar submissions should go to calendar@argonautnews.com.

Those who want story consideration for their event, should send the event info to christina@argonautnews.com.