Ireland Con: The Ireland Conference, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. Irish and Irish-American leaders in tech, finance, media, entertainment and hospitality join Orla Keane, consul general of Ireland to Los Angeles, for a series of discussions and activities about strengthening the bonds between nations through arts, culture and commerce. Tickets are $99 to $159. Loyola Marymount University’s Playa Vista Campus, 12105 W. Waterfront Drive, Playa Vista. (Post-conference networking until 7:30 p.m. at Belkin; after 7:30 p.m. at Hatchet Hall.)

Irish Dancing Flashmob, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Turn out for a cultural spectacle on Santa Monica Pier. Free.

Hurlacrosse & Gaelic Football, 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Start the afternoon watching a collegiate-level hurling vs. lacrosse match, in which a hurling team plays a lacrosse team with their respective sticks, highlighting the best elements of each sport. After 2:30, the L.A. Cougars host a co-ed adult social game of Gaelic Football, in which kicking points from outlandish positions is encouraged. Free. Drollinger Field No. 2, Loyola Marymount University Campus.

The 2 Johnnies Live Podcast, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. Ireland’s chart-topping podcast records a live show as part of its world tour. $25. The Townhouse & Del Monte Speakeasy, 52 Windward Ave., Venice.

Poc Fada on the Beach, 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3. Gaelic for “long puck,” poc fada is a team game in which players try to hit a sliotar with a hurl as far and with as few strikes as possible. Try it along a roughly mile-long course starting from Lifeguard Tower 18 on Santa Monica Beach (near Annenberg Community Beach House).

Niall Breslin Interviews Actor Chris O’Dowd, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. A live recording of Breslin’s “Where is My Mind?” in the Del Monte Speakeasy addresses some of the barriers that Irish and American adults — men in particular — face in practicing and discussing good mental health habits. A neuroscientist will “map” an audience member’s brain during the show. $15 cover.

Real Irish Comedy Tour, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Adam Burke, Jen Murphy, Emma Pyne, Dave Nihill, Sean Finnerty and other emerging Irish comics put on a show in the Del Monte after Breslin’s podcast.

Find more events throughout the city at irelandweek.com