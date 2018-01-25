A visiting chef brings authentic delicacies from the Gulf of Naples to Santa Monica

If a romantic dinner on the Italian island of Capri sounds appealing but maybe just a little out of your league, consider taking advantage of Hotel Casa del Mar’s pop-up partnership with Capri’s Grand Hotel Quisisiana next week.

For six nights starting Monday, hotel restaurant Catch welcomes Grand Hotel Quisisiana Executive Chef Stefano Mazzone to take over the kitchen and transmogrify Santa Monica into the Amalfi Coast.

Caprese cuisine features many ingredients associated with the entire region, like tomatoes and fresh herbs, but there’s a distinct emphasis on seafood. Chef Mazzone’s menu plays to the strengths of the island’s cuisine, showcasing fresh, bright ingredients.

Expect clams, lobster, sea bass and other fruits of the sea adorned with basil, capers, olives and anchovies. Order a prosecco or an Aperol spritz, look out over the ocean and imagine yourself at gazing at the Gulf of Naples. Taking a mini-staycation has never been so easy, or so glamourous.

— Angela Matano

Chef Mazzone takes over Catch (1910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica) from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3. Call (310) 581-5533 or visit hotelcasadelmar.com.