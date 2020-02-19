Following the death of Marina del Rey founding developer Jerry Epstein in September, a collection of modern and contemporary art that decorated the home he shared with his late wife Pat is heading to auction this Sunday in Downtown Los Angeles.

The sale includes 10 works by the late sculptor Robert Graham, whose nude “Torso” statue stands at Windward Circle not far from the home he once shared with wife Anjelica Huston. The anchor piece is a large-scale bronze female nude titled “Kim”(right), part of a series of six sculptures expected to fetch $25,000 to $35,000. Six mixed-media sculptures by

Pat Epstein are also up for bid.

As a decades-long member of the Los Angeles State Building Authority, Epstein recruited Graham as a consultant to the architect of the Ronald Reagan State Building, which Epstein later prevented the state from selling by defeating then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in court.

Remembered as a tireless advocate for Marina del Rey, Epstein lobbied Congress for construction of the Marina Breakwater after a destructive 1963 storm surge sent most investors fleeing for dry land before the harbor’s completion. Nearly 50 years later, Epstein rebuilt his pioneering Del Rey Shores as today’s Shores

Apartments.

Andrew Jones Auctions is in charge of the “Collections Curated by Designers of Distinction” sale, which begins at 10:30 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 23) at its 2221 S. Main St. gallery and online at liveauctioneers.com and invaluable.com, with items available for preview Thursday

through Saturday.

— Joe Piasecki