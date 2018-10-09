Photos by Ted Soqui

Joey Chestnut, the world’s top-ranked competitive eater, devoured the competition last Thursday to win the inaugural Pacific Park World Taco-Eating Championship on Santa Monica Pier. He demolished 62 street-style carnitas tacos in just eight minutes — nearly eight tacos per minute!

Chestnut, 34, took home a cash prize of $2,500 and added another Major League Eating title to his lengthy championship resume, which includes a world-record 73.5 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs (and buns!) in 10 minutes. His technique appears to involve compacting the food with his fingers and keeping it moist.

Gideon Oji , 26 and 6’9” tall, came closest to matching Chestnut’s eating prowess among a field of 10 competitors. Ranked No. 6 in the world, Oji polished off 52 tacos. Miki Sudo, Major League Eating’s top-ranked female (No. 7 worldwide), finished fourth with 37 tacos, just behind No. 8-ranked Adrian Morgan, who consumed 40 of them.