ADVERTISING SALES/ADVERTISING ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

Our reps go the extra mile to help customers find the right marketing solutions and we are looking for like-minded individuals who are excited to build a profitable book of business with a work hard/play hard mentality.

The Argonaut’s Advertising Sales Reps are responsible for new client acquisition and maintaining a book of business with our print and online Advertising Solutions. We target local business owners on the Westside of Los Angeles.

JOB:

• Sell advertising in our weekly print and online products as well as special issues.

• Prospect for new business daily using online resources, phones, emails, and in person.

• Provide any necessary reports to Ad Director.

• Achieve and surpass weekly revenue goals.

• Make sure ad payments are received on time.

• Create and manage prospect/client databases (ACT).

• Conduct face-to-face presentations

• Be a coachable and enthusiastic learner

REQUIREMENTS:

• Must enjoy people & sales!

• A strong work ethic and be fearless about prospecting for new business

• Comfortable using a PC, Smartphone, Microsoft Outlook and Social Media

• Excellent communication skills on the phone, in person and in written communication

• Able to manage deadlines and operate with a sense of urgency

• Must have a min. 2 year track record of success working in a goal-oriented sales world and achieving sales goals.

COMPANY:

• Working for a well-established publication & company

• Competitive base + commission, bonuses, cell/car allowance

• Benefits package including medical, dental and 401(k)

If you feel you meet our criteria, please send your resume & cover letter to rebecca@argonautnews.com

Southland Publishing is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Southland Publishing is the proud publisher of The Argonaut, Playa Vista Direct, Pasadena Weekly, Arroyo, Ventura County Reporter, Ventana, San Diego CityBeat, Life After 50 and Culture.