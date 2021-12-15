The 2021 Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade was a big success

By Kamala Kirk

The 59th Annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 11 and the theme was “Joy on the Water.” The event kicked off with fireworks followed by the parade. Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital was the presenting sponsor for the boat parade.

This year’s grand marshals were Dr. Steven Krems, chief medical officer at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital; and Joanne Laguna-Kennedy, vice president of hospital operations and chief operating officer at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.

The boat parade judges were Michael Rosenfeld, Commodore at Del Rey Yacht Club; Tony Palermo, co-owner of Tony P’s Dockside Grill; Rae Lamothe, chair of the Board of Directors for LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce; Cody Koopmann, senior lead property manager with Drollinger Properties; and Garrett Smith, owner of Communications a la Carte.

On Dec. 12, an awards ceremony for the Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade was hosted at the Santa Monica Windjammers Yacht Club, where attendees viewed a photo slide presentation of all entries and enjoyed a buffet.

“I would like to thank all the participants this year, we had more first-time entries than ever,” said Kelly King, MDRHS president. “There were so many beautifully decorated boats, our judges had a really hard time with their decisions. We look forward to our 60th anniversary next year.”

David Ross added, “Here at Boat Parade Central, we want to thank all the participants who brought their boats and lights out for the 59th Annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade. With a record 67 entries, the holiday season was kicked off in style here in Marina del Rey. Special thank you to our Presenting Sponsor Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital and our Captain Sponsor Toyota of Marina Del Rey. We are sending our list of nice folks to Santa and getting ready for our 60th Marina del Rey Boat Parade on Dec. 10, 2022. Finally, thank you to the 30,000-plus people who came to watch and made this the best parade yet. Happy holidays, be safe and happy New Year from all of us at the Marina del Rey Boat Parade.”

The Winners

Best Overall: #19 Nosso Lar, Pacific Mariners Yacht Club

Best Power: #52 Weekend Hooker, Bruce Taguchi

Best Sail: #33 Ellis Island II, Peter Ellis

Best Yacht Club: #45 Let’s Go, Craig & Gisele Melone

Best Individual: #60 Stiletto, Payam Manavi

Best Company: #72 TowBoat U.S. Marina del Rey, Gabriel Roletti

Best Organization: #61 Betty-O, Marina del Rey Anglers

Best Charter: #39 Hotel California, Michael Sullivan

1st Place Theme: #18 Social Distancing, Deryk Howard

2nd Place Theme: #26 Mystic, Charlie Hentges

1st Place Lights: #7 Love the Journey, Richard & Julie Kulis

2nd Place Lights: #4 Zen, James Richards

1st Place Spirit: #6 Ellen, Bill Bracken

2nd Place Spirit: #15 The Anniebells, Adam Singer

1st Place Animation: #3 Southern Cross, Bria White

2nd Place Animation: #34 Charles Hathaway, Tommy Stiansen

1st Place Music: #10 Macondo, Mike Sudo

2nd Place Music: #62 Reyna Del Mar, Manuel & Angie

1st Place Band: #43 Phish Tales, John Reese

2nd Place Band: #48 Boundless, Susan Lord

Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade

mdrboatparade.org