The 2021 Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade was a big success
By Kamala Kirk
The 59th Annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade took place on Saturday, Dec. 11 and the theme was “Joy on the Water.” The event kicked off with fireworks followed by the parade. Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital was the presenting sponsor for the boat parade.
This year’s grand marshals were Dr. Steven Krems, chief medical officer at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital; and Joanne Laguna-Kennedy, vice president of hospital operations and chief operating officer at Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital.
The boat parade judges were Michael Rosenfeld, Commodore at Del Rey Yacht Club; Tony Palermo, co-owner of Tony P’s Dockside Grill; Rae Lamothe, chair of the Board of Directors for LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce; Cody Koopmann, senior lead property manager with Drollinger Properties; and Garrett Smith, owner of Communications a la Carte.
On Dec. 12, an awards ceremony for the Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade was hosted at the Santa Monica Windjammers Yacht Club, where attendees viewed a photo slide presentation of all entries and enjoyed a buffet.
“I would like to thank all the participants this year, we had more first-time entries than ever,” said Kelly King, MDRHS president. “There were so many beautifully decorated boats, our judges had a really hard time with their decisions. We look forward to our 60th anniversary next year.”
David Ross added, “Here at Boat Parade Central, we want to thank all the participants who brought their boats and lights out for the 59th Annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade. With a record 67 entries, the holiday season was kicked off in style here in Marina del Rey. Special thank you to our Presenting Sponsor Cedars-Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital and our Captain Sponsor Toyota of Marina Del Rey. We are sending our list of nice folks to Santa and getting ready for our 60th Marina del Rey Boat Parade on Dec. 10, 2022. Finally, thank you to the 30,000-plus people who came to watch and made this the best parade yet. Happy holidays, be safe and happy New Year from all of us at the Marina del Rey Boat Parade.”
The Winners
Best Overall: #19 Nosso Lar, Pacific Mariners Yacht Club
Best Power: #52 Weekend Hooker, Bruce Taguchi
Best Sail: #33 Ellis Island II, Peter Ellis
Best Yacht Club: #45 Let’s Go, Craig & Gisele Melone
Best Individual: #60 Stiletto, Payam Manavi
Best Company: #72 TowBoat U.S. Marina del Rey, Gabriel Roletti
Best Organization: #61 Betty-O, Marina del Rey Anglers
Best Charter: #39 Hotel California, Michael Sullivan
1st Place Theme: #18 Social Distancing, Deryk Howard
2nd Place Theme: #26 Mystic, Charlie Hentges
1st Place Lights: #7 Love the Journey, Richard & Julie Kulis
2nd Place Lights: #4 Zen, James Richards
1st Place Spirit: #6 Ellen, Bill Bracken
2nd Place Spirit: #15 The Anniebells, Adam Singer
1st Place Animation: #3 Southern Cross, Bria White
2nd Place Animation: #34 Charles Hathaway, Tommy Stiansen
1st Place Music: #10 Macondo, Mike Sudo
2nd Place Music: #62 Reyna Del Mar, Manuel & Angie
1st Place Band: #43 Phish Tales, John Reese
2nd Place Band: #48 Boundless, Susan Lord
Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade
mdrboatparade.org