Killer of Mercedes Grill line cook is sentenced to prison

The man who admitted to fatally stabbing popular Mercedes Grill line cook Guillermo “Memo” Carmona-Perez in November 2013 was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Monday.

Jorge Nolasco, who was 23 at the time of the killing, has been in custody since January 2014 and pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and using a knife in commission of the crime.

Although the case was tried by the district attorney’s Hardcore Gang Unit, Deputy D.A. Shannon Cooley said the murder was not gang-related.

Carmona-Perez, a 24-year-old Venice local, was found critically wounded at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Pacific Avenue shortly after closing the restaurant and leaving on his bicycle. Cooley said Nolasco attacked Carmona-Perez “over a personal dispute with a third party known to both men.”

About a week after the stabbing, Mercedes Grill hosted an event that raised thousands of dollars to help family members support Carmona-Perez’s son, who was just 13 months old at the time.