Inspired by Sufi philosophy and 1940s film noir, L.A.-based Kybele Dance Theater’s Sept. 14 performance at The Broad Stage (1310 11th St., Santa Monica) weaves Turkish images and cultural references with contemporary dance. Spearheaded by Turkish-American choreographer and Santa Monica College faculty member Seda Aybay, the company has been making work in Los Angeles for 15 years, but its Broad Stage debut offers the opportunity for those unfamiliar with the troupe to get to know their athletic and emotive brand of dance.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $40 to $70 at thebroadstage.org.