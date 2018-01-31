Monday, Feb. 5, is the deadline to comment on the official record about the state’s restoration plans for the Ballona Wetlands Ecological Reserve.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials unveiled the preliminary environmental analysis for four restoration options in September and took verbal comments during a packed Nov. 8 meeting in Marina del Rey. Local wetlands advocates remain divided over what the goals of the restoration should be and the scope of work for what could be a $182-million project.

View the report at the Playa Vista, Marina del Rey or Westchester-Loyola Village libraries or online at wildlife.ca.gov/Regions/5. Email comments to BWERcomments@wildlife.ca.gov before 5 p.m. Monday.