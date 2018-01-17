The state’s extended open enrollment window gives residents until Jan. 31 to sign up for health insurance under Covered California, and Venice Family Clinic is helping locals navigate the state’s health insurance marketplace under the Affordable Care Act.

The community health nonprofit is hosting free enrollment assistance from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, at its Irma Colen Health Center in the Braddock Square Shopping Center (4700 Inglewood Blvd., Ste. 102, Del Rey) and from 1 to 5 p.m. the next two Wednesdays, Jan. 24 and 31, at its Simms/Mann Health and Wellness Center (2509 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica).

Call (310) 664-7509 to make an appointment.

— Gary Walker