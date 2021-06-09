The Venice Oceanarium is looking for volunteers to join its Docent Training Program

By Kamala Kirk

Just steps from the world-renowned Venice Boardwalk, ecosystems are teeming with wildlife.

Those who have wanted to explore tide pools and wetlands or watch the elusive grunion spawn, have their chance to do so.

Everyone is welcome and neither a marine biology background nor knowledge is required. The Docent Training Program provides participants with great tools, resources and education. There are many opportunities to get involved including kids programs, oceanographic research, art projects, tech support and behind-the-scenes assistance.

The Venice Oceanarium is a nonprofit based in Venice Beach. Since 1995, its programs, which integrate science with the arts, have inspired kids of all ages. COVID-19 forced the Oceanarium to scale back on its programming, but during the pandemic the organization utilized its downtime to brainstorm a full schedule of interactive events. It will soon launch activities and the staff looks forward to it.

“You’ll enjoy learning about the ocean, history and culture of Venice Beach from trained marine biologists and locals,” said Tim Rundnick, founder of the Venice Oceanarium.

“Experience the delight of sharing your knowledge and igniting passion with kids of all ages. Have fun learning while giving back and inspiring stewards of our previous environment.”

For more information, email donna@veniceoceanarium.org. To sign up, visit veniceoceanarium.org