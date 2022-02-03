Councilmember Mike Bonin announces decision to not run for reelection

By Andres de Ocampo

Councilmember Mike Bonin will not run for City Council reelection in the primary municipal elections in June, detailing personal health and wellness as reasons for reconsidering a campaign for his third term.

Bonin, who has openly shared his previous experience with housing insecurity, addiction and his continual recovery, gave the announcement on Jan. 26 in a nine-minute YouTube video vulnerably expressing his current standings as Councilmember of District 11, his reasons for not returning to city council and what that means for the future.

Though the councilmember expressed he “is pretty damn confident” that he could have won a third term, his decision is “not political, but deeply personal,” he said.

“I have struggled with chronic depression for a very long time, long before I ever ran for office. It is a constant companion and often a very heavy one,” he said, reflecting on how his work has taken a toll on his him and his family.

Bonin regarded his position as councilmember of District 11 as a way to help battle his depression, but only temporarily.

“It gave me a tremendous sense of energy and it filled me with purpose,” he said. “But over the past couple of years, this job has demanded that this job has focused my time and energy onto the negative and fighting the negative, instead of creating the positive. That has taken a toll on me.

“It’s time for me to recharge. I need to focus on health. I need to focus on wellness. I need to spend more quality time with my family, especially when my son is still young enough to want to hang out with his old man.”

The sudden announcement came after Los Angeles city clerk Holly Wolcott released the results of petition to recall the councilmember, Recall Mike Bonin 2021, on Jan. 18. Wolcott declared the signatures filed as “insufficient” with only 25,965 valid signatures out of the 27,317 needed to deem the recall sufficient.

“Until the recall failed the other day, it was full-steam ahead to my reelection,” Bonin said. “But once the recall died, it gave me an opportunity to finally sit back and reflect on what’s right for me and my family–– that’s why I’m not running for reelection.”

Bonin, known for taking a progressive but not necessarily popular approach to issues affecting his district and greater LA, has received a lot of polarizing sentiments with his stance on reinvestment of the public safety budget and homelessness.

Bonin is one of the two city council members to oppose LA Municipal Code 41.18, which prohibits unhoused individuals to station themselves in City Council-defined public spaces and right-of-ways.

The councilmember’s opposition to 41.18 aligns with local homeless advocates and advocacy groups, like the People’s City Council coalition, which focuses on the rights and needs of unhoused and housed Angelenos along with reimagining public safety.

“We need a right to housing, not a mandate to shelter,” Bonin said in a July 2021 City Council meeting revisiting 41.18 and the terms along with it.

Bonin took to Twitter after the passing and reconsideration of 41.18 and what it means for unhoused Angelenos. Essentially, the councilmember described the ordinance as counter-productive and dissented to the effect it would have on unhoused individuals.

“I voted against this ordinance because it tells people who are unhoused and unsheltered and have no place to go where they cannot sleep,” he said. “It does nothing to tell them where they can sleep… Until we can (provide unhoused people with sufficient housing), pushing people around the city only makes it harder to connect with people and end homelessness by getting people housed.”

Mark Ryavec, a Venice resident who ran against Bonin for city council in 2017, is a self-described “loyal opposition” to Bonin and is “relieved” to hear about Bonin’s decision regarding reelection. Ryavec generally opposes Bonin’s stance and actions that largely deal with public safety and homelessness.

“Since he was elected in 2013, conditions in our district have dramatically deteriorated; more so in Venice but also in other areas,” Ryavec said. “It’s been from an entirely misguided and ineffective approach to the homeless crisis, as well as shooting yourself in the foot by defunding the police at a time when crime is going up.”

“We witnessed a spike in assaults, car break-ins, car theft and a tremendous increase in the homicide rate,” he continued about the city’s general increase regarding these crimes. “It’s nonsensical, the approach that he’s taken.”

Though an LAPD crime report for 2021 confirmed a citywide increase in homicides from 355 to 397 which include officer-involved shootings, and a citywide increase in property crimes from 86,474 in 2019 to 90,090 in 2021, a recent Pacific Community Police Station from Oct. 2021 to Jan. 2022 reports otherwise for the general area in question.

The Pacific division of LAPD, which largely covers areas within District 11 including Venice, released crime data with regard to homicides, car theft and other property crimes from Oct. 2021 to Jan. 2022. A notable spike in property crime was documented from Nov. to Dec. 2021; however, property crimes are currently at a general decline.

The data from report document homicide as one incident this year, from no incidents as far back as late Oct. 2021. The report also confirms that property crime, like burglary, motor vehicle thefts, breaking in to motor vehicles and other personal property theft, has gone from 532 incidents in Oct. 2021 to 517 in late Jan. 2022.

“I think what residents want in District 11 is a far more efficient and effective approach to the homeless problem, including FEMA-type installations where the National Guard would come in and we quickly get undeveloped property and land near LAX, not near residences, set up with tents, bathrooms, showers and services to make it more attractive for people living in squalor where they can have access to resources,” Ryavec said.

Another point about what residents of Venice and District 14 want is lowering the cost of affordable housing and interim housing units, he continued.

“They need to stop trying to build out of the problem with units that cost between $500,000 to 700,000 dollars… They need to try other housing models that are much less costly and quicker to build,” Ryavec said about his opinion on the approach to house the general LA homeless population.

Ryavec does not plan on running for city council; however, he endorses candidate Traci Park, a longtime municipal attorney and Venice resident, allocating confidence and ideological alignment with Park.

Following the Municipal Primary elections on June 7, all elected City Councilmembers will begin their four-year term beginning Dec. 12.

Ryavec acknowledged the time in between the transfer of the city council title and responsibility and possible disagreements he might have with Bonin’s actions during the rest of his term, however, wishing Bonin well in future endeavors.

“I don’t see any change in the next year, until Mr. Bonin is gone, and we can rebuild the police department above 10,000 officers and have some presence (in Venice)… I wish Mr. Bonin well. I admire his openness about his lifelong struggle with depression and addiction, I thought it was brave for him to share that. It was smart to acknowledge the break he and his family needed in the world of being in an elected office,” Ryavec said.

Bonin thanked his husband and supportive constituents, volunteers, partners and donators, along with his staff, who “have been the heart and soul of making LA better,” he said.

In lieu of Bonin’s announcement, he will still maintain his actions in support of his beliefs.

“I am not leaving any of the fights that I care about, particularly when it comes to homelessness, racial justice and the climate crisis. I am going to find different ways to make a difference,” Bonin said.

“In the time I have left on the council, I am not going to sit down, mellow out or shut up; I am going to keep on doing the work. I am going to keep on fighting for the housing and services that we know end homelessness. I will keep speaking up against this false promise that pushing people who are unhoused from one neighborhood to another will end homelessness or keep people safe. I’m going to keep up and keep at it.”