The Argonaut’s Golden Anniversary

In preparation for The Argonaut’s 50-year anniversary, I recently visited the Marina del Rey Historical Society, where I looked through old issues of The Argonaut dating all the way back to the very first edition, which was published on November 25, 1971. As I sifted through past Argonaut covers and articles, I was overcome with feelings of nostalgia.

From reading about the completion of the Marina Freeway to the election of the first woman president of LA City Council, to the first Mar Vista Farmers Market to seeing the movie times listed for “Grease” when it was first in theaters, it felt as if I had traveled back in time and was reliving memorable moments in the publication’s history.

For the past 50 years, The Argonaut has been the premiere and trusted source of local news, arts/culture coverage, as well as dining, business and real estate information for the Westside community in Los Angeles. While it continues to innovate and move forward with the times, the publication also carries on the traditions and standards of its founder, David Asper Johnson.

To celebrate The Argonaut’s milestone achievement, we invite you to join us for a walk down memory lane for this week’s special issue, which includes the history of the publication and its founder, the first Argonaut cover and Publisher’s Statement, archival covers, photos and articles, a look back at the newspaper’s earlier years and its evolution over the decades, and more. It’s an honor to be a part of and share this important moment in The Argonaut’s history with all of you.

Kamala Kirk

Editor

Click here to read the issue.