It’s Your Money or Your Life

Apparently reporters writing about health care proposals have not read the third paragraph in the current Assembly Select Committee report, which clearly states that health care spending across California from all sources totals about $400 billion and that our health care is already 71% publicly funded. Nor does it seem that writers have read the SB 562 financial analysis from the Political Economy Research Institute written by well-respected economists. (Available online to anyone interested in actually understanding the financing of this single payer proposal).

The overall health care savings to the state accrued in SB 562 would be $37 billion, a very conservative estimate, while covering everyone for quality privately delivered care and broadly expanded services at half the cost. Out-of-pocket costs to individuals like the premiums, copays and deductibles now threatening some with financial ruin would disappear and be replaced by a very modest 2.3% sales tax.

The savings comes from eliminating the profit-driven multi-payer insurance system with its ever-escalating premiums, denials of care and byzantine administrative tasks that currently drain one third to one half of our spending away from delivery of care and into shareholder profits, unnecessary complexity, wasteful bureaucracy and exorbitant CEO salaries.

Countries all over the world spend much less and have better health outcomes than Americans. People in Europe or Taiwan or Tunisia do not experience medical debt or medical bankruptcy. No one in a single-payer system dies because they were denied care or had treatment delayed or priced out of their means. But this happens every day in the “your money or your life” tragedy of the U.S. health insurance system.

People suffer physically, emotionally and economically in this unequal and unjust quagmire. Americans are providing Wall Street profiteers “wealth care for a few” rather than “health care for all.” We can’t afford not to have a single payer system. Now is the time.

Maureen Cruise, RN

Director, Health Care for All – Los Angeles Chapter

Pacific Palisades

FROM THE WEB

Re: “Caltrans wants to Widen Lincoln Boulevard,” News, Published online March 27

It would be great if they could raise the whole thing on a viaduct and restore the wetlands continuously from west to east all the way to the Marina Freeway.

Cary Tomas Bellaflor

If this includes a bike lane, I’m all for it. We could then bike safely from Westchester to the bike path.

Rebecca

But it will not help with car traffic. The added lanes only attract more cars, and then it slows again.

Chris