Don’t Put All the Homeless Housing in Venice

Re: “Venice May Get Temporary Homeless Housing,” News, May 24

We all know the homeless problem needs to be solved, and Venice in particular has taken the brunt of a large homeless population that has been out of control for years. Most of us want to help those who are down on their luck through no fault of their own. The question is, however, do we really need to build apartments for them at an average cost of $475,000 and on a huge, valuable piece of land at the former Metro bus yard that is one block from the beach?

Another question: Should the majority of the homeless in Venice be housed in Venice? More than 160 of the 222 Proposition HHH housing units that L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin has pledged to build in District 11 are in Venice (Metro Bus Yard, Venice Median and Thatcher Yard). NIMBY sentiment might not be so prevalent if the homeless were at least dispersed fairly across the entire council district or, even better, across the city or county according to a percentage of each area’s population.

I’m sure many Venice homeless would complain if they were located elsewhere, but they should be happy to be given a place to live no matter where it is. It’s not like they have to worry about living close to where they work. I have lived in places I did not wish to live, but that was all I could afford. After working hard for many years, saving and sacrificing, I was finally able to buy a small home in Venice. If the homeless accept housing help and services, they too will have the opportunity to improve their lives and move to a place they can afford.

If you relate to any of this, consider joining Fight Back Venice or the Oxford Triangle Association.

C. Katona

Venice

Re: “Give the Venice Beach BID a Chance,” Editorial, April 5

What a superficial critique that totally ignores the context and details of who and how the Venice BID was formed. It is also condescending in that after reading it one would think all those critical of, and in opposition to, the Venice BID are conspiracy nuts devoid of intelligence and merely acting on emotion. A good feed for details on the Venice BID: vog.news/mk-venicebid

Mike Bravo

Re: “King of the Harbor: California Restaurant Association honors Tony Palermo of Tony P’s Dockside Grill,” Food & Drink, June 7

We eat there a couple times a week, mostly lunch, and it is always delicious. They have also provided food for several events in the marina. Glad to see Tony get this recognition.

Donna Wilson