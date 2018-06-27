We the Homeless Are People Too

Re: “Don’t Put All the Homeless Housing in Venice,” Letters to the Editor, June 21

C. Katana, I hope the majority of Venetians don’t relate to the sentiments in your letter last week! In fact, I know many do not. I’m grateful for the neighbors that come by, who care, who don’t fear us.

However, I will agree that housing stock which costs $475,000 per unit is not sustainable to maintain, even if that cost includes wrap-around services. More affordable housing options are needed. It’s not fair to allow gentrification and the loss of rent-controlled housing to punish so many who have been out here on the streets for so long just because we never saw our wages increase with the cost of living. So technically, many of us have already been displaced unfairly once before.

So that you understand, as an occupant of Third and Rose avenues, my days are consumed with trying to get my basic living needs met — security, safety, sanitation and communication — around the services, agencies and institutions in the area that meet my needs, not yours. That’s why I reside where I do. You and anyone else who relates to you should stop assuming they know what we need and how to get where we’re trying to go without actually engaging in conversation with us. Permanent supportive housing is great for our communities to serve the needs of the most mentally and emotionally vulnerable, but it won’t help most of us.

Perhaps next time you think your only audience is housed, you should think again. We see the vile and repugnant comments about us on social media and Nextdoor. It’s a despicable display of inhumanity and the community’s loss, really.

If nothing else, let me make myself clear: You can be a hater, judge us, treat us as less than, invisible, or anything other than human, but we are not the sum total of our socio-economic status. Your city can criminalize our behaviors of survival, create a false narrative and optic of how “dangerous” the unhoused community is, dictate our movements so our days are more chaotic and waste a lot of our time, but these are not solutions. These actions and reactions only serve to traumatize, re-traumatize and, otherwise, keep people fighting to survive in a toxic state of being.

Only an adequate affordable housing stock is going to solve the problem, and that is decades in the making. As such, you might stop blaming us for disrupting your very entitled and privileged life and realize that all of us out here would love to be able to live like people again and not animals. Anyone who genuinely wishes to be part of the solution is more than welcome to come and engage with us, or better yet, include us in discussions that involve us; like adults, not children; like humans of worth and value, not lazy and uneducated.

Andi Van Gogh

Venice

CLARIFICATION: Venice resident Jeremy Burdick, who corrects us that he lives directly adjacent to the former Metro bus yard on Main Street, disputes how he was quoted in last week’s story about the temporary homeless housing proposed for that land (“Venice is Split about Bridge Housing,” June 21). He doubts the city will be able to adhere to its stated three-year limit for the project because there is not enough funding available to build permanent housing for L.A.’s homeless in that time frame.

Re: “Venice Bridge Housing FAQ,” News, June 14

Thank you, Mayor Garcetti, for finally stepping up and doing something concrete to get people off the street. I just wish the political will to do this had existed before the numbers got so big. If the city had inclusionary housing requirements, there would be few if any people on the street and Skid Row wouldn’t exist.

Linda Lucks

Re: “Don’t Cage the Birds: Santa Monica’s New Electric Scooter Rules Allow Innovation to Flourish, and L.A. Should Follow its Lead,” Editorial, June 21

Okay, your sentence, “We think the electric scooters taking over sidewalks from Santa Monica to Playa Vista are actually pretty cool” implies that they should be on the sidewalks! They are not to be used on sidewalks, or by minors, or anyone not wearing a helmet or by people riding two-up. And the truth is, most of the riders seem to be un-helmeted minors riding two-up on the sidewalk, usually with ignorance to the traffic laws, indifference to pedestrians, and without much awareness that they are sharing the road/sidewalk with anyone else at all.

And, unless the Bird and Lime companies are willing to pay me for the use of my yard/driveway for storage space, I’m not ready to provide those services for free. I’ve almost driven over or tripped over their scooters on numerous occasions when they are left strewn haphazardly around the neighborhood, and have come close to hitting several of these machines and riders that seem blissfully unaware that there are traffic laws.

Don’t get me wrong, I love the idea of a vehicle alternative that will help alleviate the incredible traffic problems we have and

help reduce the emissions from vehicles, but there has to be some responsibility from the company for the community they are asking to support them. As of now, they are mostly just road hazards and sidewalk/yard clutter as well and a tragic accident waiting to happen.

If the company really wants this to be accepted and supported, then they need to take some responsibility. The tiny sticker on the scooter explaining the rules is clearly not working, and minors can simply scan their parents IDs to gain access to them. These companies need to step up and figure out a way to run their business in a way that shows some concern for the community they wish to serve, or they can’t have any reasonable expectation of receiving respect from the community.

Rant over… I’ve got to go clear some Birds off my lawn and driveway so I can get to work.

Jeff Marsh