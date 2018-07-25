A Pressing Need for Rent Control

Re: “Rent Control is Long Overdue in Marina del Rey,” Letters, July 12

I appreciated William R. Hicks’ letter supporting the proposal of L.A. County Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis to place a 3% rent increase cap in unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County. I am a 72-year-old recently retired professional who moved to the area three years ago to be near my children and grandchildren. I am already paying three-fifths of my income for a one-bedroom with a loft in an older complex. This works for now with a stretch.

I understand that the mandate for building the marina was to provide a public resource for all the people of California. Meanwhile it seems we are inundated with building more hotels and enormous amounts of high-end rental housing, while decreasing the number of boat slips to increase the size of the boats each slip can accommodate. Concerned residents are also constantly struggling against the encroachment on wetlands that shelter wildlife, maintain ecological balance and protect us from storms, and the removal of trees that are home to increasingly endangered birds.

It is not rocket science to figure out that the few at the top may soon have priority over the rest while devastating the larger ecology that sustains us all. I stand with Kuehl, Solis and many others in support of measures to maintain the marina as a public resource for the genuine good of the public.

Mary E. Hobgood

Marina del Rey

{Notes from Noreen}

Angry Birds and Loutish Limes

Re: “Don’t Cage the Birds,” Editorial, June 21

I shimmy, shake, and feign and hop to avoid being steamrolled by yet another roving Bird or Lime scooter here on Westside sidewalks. But do I bristle at these careless cube-gleamers or join in the chorus of naysayers that spout uninterrupted vitriol at these renegade riders as they slowly diminish into the horizon of a slowly setting Venetian sun?

No.

And that’s because I welcome these flocks of anger-inducing Birds and loutish Limes with open (albeit bruised) arms.

I’m super old. This is evident by my use of old-timey antiquated words like “knickers” and “Scott Baio.” I’ve seen the tides of change lift and recede the fortunes of the Westside. And I’ve heard these same objections and agitations before. Time and time again. What I hear about these electric scooters I also heard about cell phones, bicycles and umbrellas. People are crotchety and resistant to emerging technologies. And I expect Darwinism will strangle these loopy luddites and they’ll go the way of the dodo too.

Sure, I have a pretty bad concussion and there’s some kind of likely important bodily liquid trickling from my ears from the kerrang of a collision with a scooter brah this morning. But I obstinately still stand (wobbly) for the ideals that have always made this country so great: Innovation, adaptability, and hope for tomorrow.

I’m having a bit of trouble maintaining verticality at the moment, so I’m just going to lie down here on the curb and take a spontaneous nap now. Feel free to just sidestep around me. Pretend I’m just one of the many dormant scooters strewn all over our fair streets.

Please refer to my medical alert bracelet and kindly don’t allow me to swallow my tongue. I’ll need it for singing the praises of Venice and the surrounding area.

Westchester crank,

Noreen “Do Not Resuscitate” Petrichor

(Notes from Noreen arrive occasionally in the editor’s inbox. She may be fictional, but nobody’s perfect.)