Stay Tuned for the Sequel

Re: “Battle for the Berm,” News, Aug. 9

We’re all looking forward to “Battle for the Berm – Part II,” where the plot thickens. Some highlights from the rushes might include:

(1) how grateful the Del Rey neighborhood is for Council member Mike Bonin’s public support of the appeal (previously unnoted) opposing Toyota’s plans for an auto storage and display facility along the 90 Freeway;

(2) how proud the neighborhood is of the Del Rey Neighborhood Council, rescinding its 2016 support of Toyota and stating its current opposition to the Toyota auto storage and display facility before the West L.A. Area Planning Commission;

(3) how grateful the Del Rey neighborhood is that the California Coastal Commission has sent letters to City Planning and Toyota, clarifying that there are wetlands on the site and there is no dispute over that;

(4) how tired the Del Rey neighborhood is, waiting alongside the Coastal Commission and the city Planning Commission, for Toyota to complete a wetlands delineation study, and amazed at Toyota’s consultant, quoted as saying, “We felt it wouldn’t be fair to continue without the study”;

(5) how astonished the Del Rey community is that in 10 years, Toyota has never secured its land in order to prevent encampments or campfires, keeping people off of its land, and finally;

(6) reminding everyone that 4,100 tons of asphalt blanketing 2.5 acres of what used to be woodlands, grasslands and wetland sites covering an A-1 agricultural zone would be a disgrace to the Del Rey community — forever.

Stay tuned.

Helen Coyne-Hoerle, Del Rey

Scooter Problems Can Be Solved

Re: “The Summer of the Scooter,” Cover Story, Aug. 2

Thank you for your thorough coverage of dockless scooters. While other news sources just report on cities banning them, it’s nice to read about cities trying to make them work. The scooters are an eco-friendly and convenient way to get around. I used one to pick up my car from repair.

The scooters do present problems and risks, primarily to the riders who don’t obey the laws meant to protect them. As the scooters are tech products made by tech companies, some of the problems have tech solutions. The business model is to make it easy for riders to quickly get on a scooter and go. It would be better to slow them down a little for their first ride. The cell phone app should include a training course, and an online test that must be passed before the first ride. The app takes a photo of your driver’s license, so couldn’t it also take a photo of your helmet?

People complain, justifiably, about scooters cluttering and obstructing sidewalks. But if Bird and Lime can pay people to drop off new scooters on our streets, they can surely pay people to tidy them up. It’s a lot better than a ban.

Russell Stone

Westchester