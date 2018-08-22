‘Please Keep Doing Your Job’

Re: “The Dirty War on the Free Press,” Editorial, Aug. 16

I have never written a response to an editorial before, but the editorial on the dirty war on the press struck a nerve. It was well written and clearly explained the dangers of attacking a free press.

I agree that the draconian attacks on the press by Trump (I refuse to call him President Trump because his behavior is that of a despot, not of a president) has tarnished the credibility of the free press. I am always shocked when friends and acquaintances refuse to think for themselves and blindly accept what a leader says. They are not stupid, just lazy.

So please keep doing your job. It’s imperative that we have a free press in a democratic society.

Josie Jentes, Westchester

In Praise of Mike Bonin

Let’s talk about what Mike Bonin has done for Venice just this summer: Streets paved — check. Trees trimmed along medians — check. Police enforcement of scooter rules on the bike path — check. New children’s park in the canals — check. Seems like Bonin has been pretty busy over the last couple of months taking care of his Venice constituents.

Lately our city councilman has come under attack by disgruntled NIMBYs unhappy with the prospect of a temporary homeless shelter in Venice. The homeless problem is complex, involving not only housing but drug, psychiatric and occupational issues. Getting people off the curb and into decent living quarters is not only the correct first step, it’s also the humane thing to do. I applaud Bonin’s efforts.

Robert Hughes, Venice

Ride Within the Rules

Re: “The Summer of the Scooter,” Cover Story, Aug. 2

I am in favor of the electric scooters as long as they adhere to DMV regulations that riders wear helmets, have a valid driver’s license and stay on the street. I walk every day near the intersection of Lincoln and Manchester and have been nearly hit twice by riders not following the rules. If you cannot abide by the DMV’s rules, do not ride the scooters — you are putting yourself and others in danger.

Arnold Lipschultz, Westchester