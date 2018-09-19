Marina’s Growth Is All About Money

Re: “The Marina Trader Joe’s – Is it for Real?” News, Sept. 13

Residents may not be clear about the future Trader Joe’s, but most of us are very clear about the hundreds of apartments that have been developed on Via Marina and will contribute huge amounts of traffic and long delays in getting in and out of the marina. God help anyone who needs an ambulance!

What was Don Knabe thinking when he encouraged the super-visors to approve all of these buildings plus a hotel? There is only one answer: money. Money for the county budget should have been intelligently balanced with the needs of residents to access their homes, and of visitors and boaters to have a pleasant weekend experience here.

Lynne Shapiro

Marina del Rey

Ballona Also Needs Heavy Lifting

Re: “Life Finds a Way,” Cover Story, Sept. 6

Great article on the LAX Dunes restoration effort and the increasing numbers and variety of plants and animals now found there. It’s rare when our society chooses to “undevelop” previously developed land and work it to return some semblance of natural habitat values.

The remnant street pavement, gutters and sidewalks of the former Surfridge development were removed using mechanized heavy equipment, such as back-hoes and dump trucks. Meaningful “undevelopment” and habitat restoration on a large scale is infeasible without such heavy equipment. As envisioned by the 1976 Coastal Act and repeatedly funded by voter bond approval since then, this approach has been proven at scores of habitat restoration projects successfully completed along the California coast by hundreds of dedicated scientists, engineers and other environmental professionals.

We look forward to their next great “undevelopment” story — the Ballona Wetlands Restoration Project. Heavy equipment was used to build Marina del Rey and bury the northern Ballona Wetlands under four million cubic yards of Marina construction waste.It will take heavy equipment to undo that damage and to reconstruct the wetlands that once existed there. We resolve to succeed.

David W. Kay

Playa Vista

What a Good Man Does

Re: “Civility is Overrated,” Letters, Sept. 6

The response from Torrance proves my point. Just because someone disagrees with your position, you attack that person. I am no bleeding heart liberal. I have an MBA and a high seven-figure net worth, but I strongly disagree with The Clueless One on topics such as deregulation, national debt, immigration and health care. I am happy that McCain stood up for what he believed in; that’s what a good man does.

Arnold Lipschultz

Westchester